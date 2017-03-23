Can Facebook unlock clues in Henrico teen’s murder?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police hope Facebook can help investigators find the person who shot and killed Varina High School student Kevonte Sessoms.

Sessoms, 18, was shot Thursday, March 2, on Westover Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

Henrico investigators indicated Sessoms' family informed them the shooting may have been part of an on-going social media exchange, according to court paperwork.

Police have asked Facebook to let investigators into Sessoms' page with the hope that it can help unlock clues into his murder.

"[A Sessoms family member] heard Mr. Sessoms was having problems with someone on social media," an affidavit for search warrant read. "During this exchange on social media the person threatened to shoot Mr. Sessoms."

Multiple Crime Insider sources say the teen’s murder has to do with a neighborhood feud and there's a possibility it has gang ties.

Friends remember Kevonte Sessoms

Hundreds gathered at the church near where Sessoms was murdered; family members, friends, and community leaders assembled to pay their respects.

"He had a very goofy and outgoing personality, definitely an ideal class clown," friend and former classmate Jamie Wagner said. "He had so many friends not just from Varina, but from schools all over the county. Overall great kid, terrible loss."

Friends said he was well known within the community.

"He always had a great heart and a great mind, and wanted to go far in life," said one classmate.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.