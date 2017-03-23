× School board approves proposal to redistrict Henrico middle schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County School Board Thursday approved “Option C” in the redistricting effort for Henrico middle schools.

School leaders say the two phase redistricting plan will alleviate overcrowding at Hungary Creek Middle School in Henrico’s West End.

Under Option C, the first phase would go into effect for the 2017-2018 school year and it would impact between 68 current 5th graders who will attend middle school in the fall.

Under the proposal, located here, all Springfield Park Elementary School students and some students at Longan Elementary would attend Holman Middle School beginning in 2017-18.

The second phase of the proposal is still being decided, but will begin with the 2018-19 school year.

Henrico County Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said that the comprehensive proposal will be discussed during a community input session in April and a public hearing in May.

Find out more about proposed redistricting options here.