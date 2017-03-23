Photos of cute puppies on National Puppy Day

Happy National Puppy Day. The day brings awareness to the need for homes for orphaned pups and to educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country.

It was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, a celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert and author who also founded National Cat Day.

National Puppy Day is actually considered an international holiday now.

It trended worldwide on Twitter every year 2012 to 2015.

