Italian Buttermilk Panna Cotta with a Tangy Twist

Sprinkle gelatin over water in a small bowl, let sit for about 5 minutes until the gelatin softens and absorbs the water. Heat ½ c of buttermilk and ½ c honey on medium heat stirring until honey dissolves. Reduce heat to low and stir in gelatin mixture until it dissolves. Pour this into remaining buttermilk, add vanilla and stir until it is all well combined. Pour the mixture into ramekins or custard cups. Cover with plastic wrap and chill at least 4 hours. Hull and chop strawberries, toss with remaining honey and lemon juice. Set aside until juices release. When panna cotta has gelled, you can pop the individual ramekins into a bowl of hot water and run a knife along the outside edge to release the mold onto a plate and top with the strawberry sauce. Or you may enjoy this dessert right in the cup is was made in topped with a bit of sauce. Enjoy!