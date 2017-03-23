× D.C. developer keeps buying Jackson Ward buildings

RICHMOND, Va. — A Washington, D.C. developer has added to its downtown Richmond holdings with its second acquisition in the city this year.

Douglas Development this month purchased the vacant, 2,000-square-foot building at 314 N. Second St. in Jackson Ward for $350,000, according to city records.

The building was most recently assessed at $233,000.

Company principal Norman Jemal could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The deal further illustrates the developer’s appetite for property around downtown Richmond. The company owns more than 20 buildings in the city, and its holdings are dense in the blocks surrounding its latest acquisition and the nearby anchor of its downtown properties – the 23-story, 240,000-square-foot Central National Bank tower that it converted into 200 apartments.

Douglas owns about 85 percent of the buildings and surface lots on the block bound by Second, First, West Broad and West Marshall streets, including its $365,000 purchase last month of the former Friedman’s Pawn Shop building at 118 W. Broad St. It bought that property in February for $365,000, according to city records.

