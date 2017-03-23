America’s Iconic Toys All Under One Roof



RICHMOND, Va. – Hot Wheels, Wham-O, Mr. Potato Head and more are on display at the Virginia Historical Society’s new exhibit “Toys of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s”. Host Greg McQuade took a trip down memory lane and gave us an up close and personal look at some of America’s favorite toys from the past along with President and CEO, Jamie Bosket. The “Toys of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s” Exhibit at the Virginia Historical Society is on display now through Monday, September 4th in the Virginia Sergeant Reynolds Gallery. For more information you can visit http://www.vahistorical.org/



