Wanted sex offender captured in Essex after allegedly stabbing 12-year-old

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors say they witnessed bizarre behavior just before a boy was stabbed Wednesday in a quite Essex County neighborhood.

They say they saw a man riding his bike through their community without his pants on.

Police say that man, 34-year-old Duron Penn, a wanted sex offender out of northern Virginia, was arrested for stabbing a young boy in the shoulder and neck.

Crime Insider sources say the boy is 12 years old.

He is now recovering from the stabbing at VCU Medical Center. He’s in critical but stable condition.

Crime Insider sources say the boy’s blood soaked clothes were visible Wednesday in the driveway at a home off Brian Place in Essex County.

“They had a man face down and they were handcuffing him,” said Whitney Orlando who lives across the street.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Penn at first tried to slash a pregnant woman, then fled the area on bike. Neighbors say they spotted him, riding that bike, half naked.

“My husband says, ‘here he comes and he doesn’t even have pants on,’” said Debbie Sliger. “He was wearing a bright red shirt.”

Neighbors say he then smacked a passerby’s car with his hands, shouted that he had a gun, then pedaled off.

Minutes later came a call for a stabbing and deputies raced to the scene.

Crime insider sources say the 12-year-old lived at the Essex County home and Penn was there visiting. The sixth grader was airlifted to VCU.

Penn, a sex offender on the run, has now been captured, leaving investigators trying to string together a bizarre chain of events.

“This is a small town where everyone knows everybody,” said Orlando. “We feel safe here and we never see stuff like this happen.”

Penn is locked up at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center. He has charged with malicious wounding.