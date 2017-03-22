Neighbor disgruntled that nearby home gets mail delivery, but they don’t

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Two homes in the same neighborhood side by side, but the mailman only delivers to one house, neighbors said.

When neighbor Brandy Taylor opens her brand new mailbox, there's nothing inside. She said if she wants her mail she has to drive 10 minutes to a Genito Road post office.

“We both work full time, and can't go get mail during the week,” Taylor said. “We can only go on Saturdays. I’m diabetic, I get medical supplies in the mail but I can’t pick them up.”

Taylor said even though her new home was built in an already established neighborhood, the USPS says it can't deliver to her home even though she sees mail trucks cruising through her subdivision every day.

Taylor said she was told they won't deliver to new construction houses because they are supposed to have a cluster box.

USPS spokesperson Freda Sauter confirmed that cluster boxes should be installed by the developer.

Each year they add new delivery addresses which has a major impact to their costs, Sauter said.

“The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars to fund its operations,” Sauter said. “We have an obligation to the public to use the most efficient and effective means of delivery to keep costs down. Centralized Service is our most efficient delivery method.”