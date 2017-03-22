Meet the AT&T Dash for Cash Contestant for this years Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - This years AT&T Dash for the Cash Participant Kathy Hoverman along with Sarah Alessandro from AT&T caught up with Host Jessica Noll to share more about the contest and how Kathy’s training is going. If Kathy wins the contest, she will win $2,500. The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K takes place on Saturday, April 1st. For more information you can call 804-285-9495 or visit http://www.sportsbackers.org. Don’t miss out on the limited edition Ukrop’s Rainbow Cookie Popsicles from King of Pops. King of Pops will be giving away these popsicles for FREE at their ’Pop-Up’ Party on Thursday, March 23rd from 4 pm to 6 pm at their location on West Clay St courtesy of Sports Backers. For more information you can visit http://richmond.kingofpops.com/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE UKROPS MONUMENT AVENUE 10K}