Man shot in chest during double shooting in Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. – One man is fighting for his life after being shot in the chest during a double shooting in Richmond’s East End Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside the Creighton Court apartments.

One victim was shot in the chest and taken to Richmond Community hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to VCU Medical Center.

The second victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or motive at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.