Get Down & Boogie to Disco

RICHMOND, Va. – John Travolta’s break out role as “Tony Manero” and the popular band “The Bee Gees may have put disco dancing on the map in 1977 for the hit cult classic movie, “Saturday Night Fever,” but Riverside Center for the Performing Arts has brought its adaptation to the stage. Patrick’ A’Hearn, Producing Artistic Director brought along Stars Michael Notardonato and Melissa Rapelje to give us a glimpse of their new show, “Saturday Night Fever: the Musical” now on stage through Sunday, May 7th at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway in Fredericksburg. For more information you can visit http://riversidedt.com/