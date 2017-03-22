× Help Petersburg native Frank Mason win College Player of the Year

PETERSBURG, Va. — After a standout basketball season at the University of Kansas, 2012 Petersburg High School graduate Frank Mason III is in the running to win the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award.

An online fan vote will count toward five-percent of the Naismith award process.

“By voting online each day through March 31, central Virginia has the opportunity to support Frank Mason,” a Petersburg Schools spokesperson said. “Every person can vote once a day. There is no fee and no registration required.”

Click here to vote. You have to scroll down and click the circle under Mason’s photo.

Earlier this year, Mason was named the Big 12 Player of Year. He led Kansas to a 28-3 record and the team’s 13th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship. Mason and the Kansas Jayhawks take on Purdue Thursday night in the Sweet 16. The game will be broadcast at about 9:30 p.m. on CBS 6.