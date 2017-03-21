Video shows man with autism beaten by group on Richmond’s Southside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A young man with autism and his friend were viciously attacked and beaten walking home from a grocery store on Richmond’s Southside. The attack happened on Saturday, March 18.

The whole thing was captured on camera.

The victim said he hopes viewers will recognize what he calls “a vicious gang of kids” that were up to no good.

"A bunch of kids just jumped him," said the father of the victim Tuesday.

CBS 6 is hiding the identity of the young man who was thrown to the ground, kicked, stomped and hit repeatedly in the face.

Blind-sided and beaten, the autistic victim suffered a black eye and broken nose, but he knows it could've been worse.

The woman he was walking with was also attacked.

"They slammed me to the ground and beat the crap out of me,” he said Tuesday. “My eyes were black, missing teeth, got up and I was dizzy and dripping blood."

The victim said they were walking back from the store on Jeff Davis Highway. About halfway down Yorktown Road, they noticed a group of kids hanging at the corner of Berwyn Road, so they decided to take a turn left on Berwyn.

That's when they heard feet running fast and next thing they knew, they were on the ground.

Police were called and are investigating.

"This needs to stop," said the victim’s father.

Crime Insider sources said this is the first time it was caught on camera, but believe beatings like this have happened before and recently.

"Wino's, prostitutes, anybody that's walking from 7-11, they're jumping on them," said the father.

The victim tells CBS 6 his attackers were teens - girls and boys - all wearing hoodies and similar clothing. What baffles him most is that he was minding his own business.

"All they kept saying was ‘bam, bam, bam,’” he said.

Neighbors tell Jon Burkett the kids are from the Ruffin Mill area.

Parents if you are reading this, and recognize the kids delivering the powerful punches, police want to hear from you.

If you have information that could help investigators contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.