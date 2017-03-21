Turn The Pages of “The Mathews Men”

RICHMOND, Va. – Former Richmond Times Dispatch Journalist turned Author William Geroux takes us back to World War II in his debut novel “The Mathews Men,” which tells the mostly forgotten story of the Merchant Marine and it’s unique connect to the men of one Virginia town. William shared his inspiration behind the novel that came out last year, but recently released in paperback version. You can meet William at one his book signings around Central Virginia, including Tuesday, March 21st from 6:30pm to 8pm at Fountain Book Store in Shockoe Slip, Wednesday, March 22nd from 2pm to 3:30pm at the Virginia Festival of the Book in Charlottesville and again Thursday, March 23rd at the Mariner’s Museum and Park in Newport News from 7pm to 8:30pm. For more information you can visit http://www.williamgeroux.com/