Meet Virginia gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, Va. -- The next Governor of Virginia will be elected in November.

There are currently three men running for the Republican nomination and two on the Democratic side.

Those candidates include former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie, Prince William County board chairman Corey Stewart, state senator Frank Wagner, former U.S. Representative Tom Perriello, and current Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.

