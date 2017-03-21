Proposed GRTC bus route cuts causing concerns for downtown workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- When the work day is over in Downtown Richmond, it’s time for riders of the 64x Stony Point Express to hop on to the bus.

The majority of the riders who use this route work in Downtown Richmond and rely on the bus daily to avoid parking headaches.

“I don’t know how I would have made working downtown for 20 years without it,” said one rider.

The route is unique as it runs to and from the Bon Air area to Downtown Richmond during the week with minimal stops.

"I can't afford to pay almost $200 a month in parking. So I take the bus," said another rider.

Right now, there are seven runs in the morning and six in the evening, but that could soon change.

“It’s really going to be a disservice to us if they pull buses away,” said the rider.

Because of a proposed restructure to the city system, it’s been recommended to cut down the number of routes for the Stony Point Express to four runs in the morning and four runs in the evening.

The proposed cuts have caused big concerns for many drivers.

“I’m afraid we’ll lose riders and then the 64 will go the way of the Spring Run and 81,” said one rider.

GRTC Spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said they understand these concerns. During a public meeting Monday, they discussed different options on how to add more runs, such as raising fares and working with elected officials as over 50 percent of the riders live in Chesterfield County.

This is something Richmond Councilwoman Kristen Larson said she is working on.

“We’re just trying to open the door to see how we can partner on this issue and solve the problem for all of our constituents so we’re meeting the needs of our bus riders,” said Larson.

CBS 6 also reached out to Chesterfield County Board of Supervisor but we are still waiting for a response.

