Kick, Box & Have Fun!



RICHMOND, Va. – It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an advanced fitness guru, kickboxing is a great workout that targets all areas. Entrepreneur and Head Coach Kathy Mullins at Aim 4Fitness joined us in the studio with a few friends, including our own friend and Colleague CBS 6 Anchor Julie Bragg to show us some basic techniques. Aim 4Fitness offers classes weekday mornings at 9:15 am and weeknights at 5pm, 6pm, and 7pm as well as Saturday mornings at 8:15am and 9:15am. For more information you can call 804-380-0389 or visit https://aim4fitness.org/

