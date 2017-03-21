Gunman jumps into Chesterfield car, demands money

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police in Chesterfield arrested a man who jumped into a car and demanded money from the people inside.

Three people were driving on Meadowdale Boulevard, near Bensley Elementary School, Monday night at about 9:55, when a man with a gun got into their car and demanded money, a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

As the car drove away, the gunman got into a struggle with a passenger in the backseat.

The gun was fired during the struggle, though no one was hit, police said.

The driver eventually pulled into Chesterfield Fire and EMS Station 3 off Dundas Road.

Two Chesterfield Police officers were parked at the station, filling out paper work.

When the gunman got out of the vehicle and ran, the officers gave chase and took him into custody.

The gunman’s name has not yet been released.

