What will Wade do? LSU wants VCU coach

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU men’s basketball coach Will Wade met with officials from LSU Sunday in Richmond, sources confirmed to The Times-Picayune.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva and deputy athletic director Eddie Nunez flew to Virginia Sunday to speak with Wade about the job opening, The Advocate, a Baton Rouge newspaper, reported. Wade is the Tigers’ top target, ESPN added.

Unlike the time when the University of Texas flew to town and swept up Shaka Smart, the LSU plane left Richmond without the head Ram.

Wade, a former assistant coach under Smart from 2009 – 2013, just completed his second season as the Rams head coach.

He has compiled a record of 51-20 and has taken the Rams to two consecutive NCAA tournaments.

There was also an online report that Clemson, Wade’s alma mater, may have entered the mix for his services, but Clemson announced Monday morning that Brad Brownell will remain their head coach.