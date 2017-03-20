These Heels Are Meant for Walking

PETERSBURG, Va. – We often hear the saying, ” Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes” to promote empathy–to better understand how someone feels. Sheriff Vanessa Crawford and Lieutenant Colonel Ferley Yerby from The Petersburg Sheriff’s Office talked about the second annual, “Walk a mile in her Shoes,” an award-winning international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence. Proceeds from the event will benefit The James House, a local organization that educates and advocates for victims of sexual assualt. The event takes place Saturday, April 8th at 8am at Cameron Field in Petersburg. More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/139860999868248/ or you can email sheriffcrawford@petersburg-so.com