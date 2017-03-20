Religious leaders stress unity to combat bigotry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities hosted the "Standing Together RVA: Remember and Respond" event Sunday at the Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery.

Nearly 200 people rallied to stand behind those of the Jewish faith in response to the recent rise in anti-semitic threats and vandalism across the country.

The event's core message was that people of all backgrounds -- in Richmond and beyond -- must stand together against bigotry.

"Outstanding, and very welcoming that you see such a great response of the community,"Dr. Roger Loria said. "That is very welcoming and it shows that people are against the hate."

Leaders with the Bonay Kodesh, Congregation Beth Ahabah, Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery, First UU Church of Richmond, Islamic Center of Virginia, the Jewish Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Richmond Hill, Richmond Peace Education Center, Temple Beth-El, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities and the Weinstein JCC helped organize the event.