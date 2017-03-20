How a reverse mortgage can help a seniors finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Reverse Mortgage Pro is on a mission to educate seniors about the benefits of using a reverse mortgage to help stabilize their finances and stay in their homes. Director Brad Friedman was back in the studio with us to share some information about the program. For more you can call 804-877-0059 or visit http://www.reversemortgage.pro

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REVERSE MORTGAGE.PRO}