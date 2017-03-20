× Arrests made in Spotsylvania woman’s murder, Crime Insider sources say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — More than one year after she was killed in a car parked outside a stranger’s home, investigators are ready to make an announcement in the murder of Heather Ciccone.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce two arrests in the unsolved murder, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Investigators will release the suspects names Tuesday as well.

Ciccone, 21, was killed in December 7, 2015.

She was found shot dead in the front seat of her car, parked in a driveway on Piney Branch Road, about 30 minutes from her Spotsylvania home.

There was no known connection between the death and the home where the car was found.

Ciccone’s sister said Heather suffered from a single-gunshot wound. The medical examiner’s report confirmed that it was a homicide by gunshot.

Last year, the reward for information that led to an arrest in Heather’s murder grew to $2,500.

