Deep Run High’s ‘Marathon Dance’ raises $174,000 for local charities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A group of Henrico high school students spend the weekend dancing and raising nearly $180,000 for a dozen local charities.

For the eleventh consecutive year, Deep Run students participated in the Deep Run Dance Marathon. Over the course of 27 hours 367 participating students raised $174,688.

Over the course of 11 years the Deep Run Dance Marathon has raised a total of more than $1.9 million.

The event is ranked second nationally for similar fundraising events.

This year, funds went to 12 Virginia nonprofits:

  • Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia
  • Church Hill Activities and Tutoring
  • Full Circle Grief Center
  • Gracie’s Guardians (Richmond Animal League)
  • Hope for Families
  • Keep Virginia Beautiful
  • Making of Miracle Stories Animal Rescue of Virginia (MOMSVa)
  • OAR of Richmond
  • Piedmont Search and Rescue
  • The Cameron K. Gallagher Memorial Foundation
  • The Sophie House
  • Wintergreen Adaptive Sports