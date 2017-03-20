Deep Run High’s ‘Marathon Dance’ raises $174,000 for local charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A group of Henrico high school students spend the weekend dancing and raising nearly $180,000 for a dozen local charities.

For the eleventh consecutive year, Deep Run students participated in the Deep Run Dance Marathon. Over the course of 27 hours 367 participating students raised $174,688.

Over the course of 11 years the Deep Run Dance Marathon has raised a total of more than $1.9 million.

The event is ranked second nationally for similar fundraising events.

This year, funds went to 12 Virginia nonprofits: