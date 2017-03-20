Crime down in RVA after arrests of alleged gang members: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's Southside has been a hot bed for violence in recent months, but in the last few weeks the area is noticeably calmer, and Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett it's because at least five members of the “004” gang have been taken off the streets in a joint investigation with Chesterfield County.

Crime Insider sources say Stephen Green is linked to that gang. Richmond police arrested the 23-year-old on February 1 in connection with the murder of Joseph Boyle on Snead Road.

Green has been charged with first-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Crime Insider sources say Green and at least four other suspected gang members were wreaking havoc with violent crime.