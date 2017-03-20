Baker students temporarily dispersed among 3 separate Henrico schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Students and teachers from Henrico’s Baker Elementary will return to school Wednesday morning, but will do so at three separate Henrico schools.

Henrico school leaders released a plan Monday evening that will temporarily move 450 students and their teachers to new schools following a weekend fire.

Under the plan, Baker Elementary students will be separated among the New Bridge Learning Center, Mehfoud Elementary School and Varina Elementary School.

This comes after Baker Elementary was closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday while crews clean-up and make repairs after a Sunday morning fire caused roof, water, and smoke damage.

An electrical issue sparked the fire in the school's boiler room, according to Henrico fire investigators.

Beginning Wednesday, March 22, students Pre-K and students in the Early Childhood Special Education Program will temporarily attend school at the New Bridge Learning Center, located at 5915 Nine Mile Road.

Students in grades kindergarten through the grade 2 will temporarily attend Mehfoud Elementary School, located at 8320 Buffin Road.

Students in grades 3 through 5 will temporarily attend Varina Elementary School, located at 2551 New Market Road.

There will be no change to school hours under the new plan. Those hours are 8:10 a.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Students will have the same bus stops, but the pickup and drop-off times may different, according to school officials. More information about transportation and pickup and drop-off times will be addressed at a community meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at Varina High School.

At Monday's meeting, school officials said they didn't have a time frame as to when Baker Elementary will be back open.

