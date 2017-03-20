11 arrested in NOVA, Maryland in connection with heroin trafficking ring

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Eleven suspects have been arrested after a two-state heroin investigation led to a massive drug and weapons bust that recovered more than 400 grams of heroin and 330 grams of cocaine.

Investigators said the heroin trafficking ring was operating in Virginia and Maryland.

“The Alexandria Police Department Vice Narcotics Unit and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office initiated the narcotics investigation in March 2016 after investigating several heroin overdoses in the City of Alexandria,” the Alexandria Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation led to the bust on the morning of March 11, 2017, when eight search warrants were executed at residences in the City of Alexandria, Prince William County, Fairfax County and Prince Georges County, Md.

Investigators made 11 arrests, seized 10 firearms, several vehicles, more than 400 grams of heroin, 330 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of PCP, 7 pounds of marijuana and $18,000 in cash.

“Fighting heroin and opioid abuse has been one of my top priorities as attorney general, and the cooperation and collaboration in this case shows that Northern Virginia shares that commitment,” explained Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement. “I’m proud to be part of the team that has broken up this well-financed, well-organized trafficking operation that was putting Virginians and Virginia communities at risk.”

The eleven arrests includes suspects who live in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

The following individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Anthony D. Terry, 57, of Dumfries for PWID heroin, and conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. Robert E. Hunt, 54, of Alexandria, for three counts of distribution of heroin. Gregory Taylor, 43, of Ft Washington, Md. for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Tyrone Washington, 37, of Ft Washington, Md. for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Tony S. Mann, 55, of Alexandria for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Albert B. Taylor, 60, of Alexandria for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Tony D. Smith, 31, of Woodbridge for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Jaqueline D. McBride, 61, of Fairfax County for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Richard C. Williams Jr., 63, of Alexandria for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Dwayne Mann, 56, of Alexandria for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin. Ronald Morton 39, of Clinton, Md. for racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin.

The cases will be prosecuted jointly by the City of Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney and Office of the Virginia Attorney General.