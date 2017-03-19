Spring weather outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter's final full day on Sunday began with a coating of snow in eastern Virginia. The warm conditions from earlier in the winter were in shorter supply as of late.

The vernal equinox occurs at 6:28 a.m. Monday. The direct rays of the sun, which were in the Southern Hemisphere for the winter solstice, will be directly over the equator Monday morning. This marks the beginning of astronomical Spring.

Over the next three months, we will see our normal highs and lows will each jump about 30°. During the period, we gain two hours and 37 minutes of daylight.



The Climate Prediction Center from the National Weather Service has released its outlook for the next three months, which covers April, May and June.

In the short-term, it still appears we will have some temperature swings the next couple of weeks. However, there is a strong signal that temperatures for our area will average above normal for this period. In fact, the majority of the lower United States will be above normal.

Precipitation levels will be near normal. This will be good news if it verifies, since much of the state has a rainfall deficit. Northern Virginia continues to be classified in severe drought status.

Stay with CBS 6, the Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: