Troopers: Driver that caused 3-car wreck on I-64 was driving wrong way

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The driver troopers said caused a three-car crash was driving the wrong way down I-64 in Henrico County early Sunday was charged with DUI.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on I-64 west near the Parham Exit.

Police said a black Infinity was headed east in the westbound lanes when it hit a maroon Camaro and that car was then struck by a passing black Pontiac.

The driver of the Camaro was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said the debris was scattered across the interstate for nearly a mile.

Three other cars were disabled due to the wreckage.