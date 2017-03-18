× Police search for man abducted Friday night in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was abducted Friday night in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the report of an abduction in the 6500 block of West Road at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials say the victim, Luis Conde-Saavedra, was last seen at about 10 p.m. the night before. The circumstances of his disappearance are considered suspicious and the incident is being investigated as an abduction.

Conde-Saavedra is described as a Hispanic male about 5’6” and weighing 225 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police are seeking a teal 2011 Nissan Altima with the Virginia license plate VTR-2060.

Anyone with information on the abduction should either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story.