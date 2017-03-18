Bicyclist struck by SUV near Bryan Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist remains hospitalized after being struck by an SUV near Bryan Park in Henrico County Thursday night.

Lt. Burnett with Henrico Police said the victim was struck at Lakeside Avenue and Bryan Park Avenue around 8 p.m.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

At last check, there was no new information available about the victim’s condition.

There has been no word on what caused the crash, but Burnett said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene, but there has been no word if that person will face any charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.