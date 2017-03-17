× Soldier found dead in barracks on Fort Lee Army Base

FORT LEE, Va. — A Fort Lee soldier was found dead Friday afternoon after being discovered in the barracks.

The soldier was discovered on the Fort Lee Army Base at 4:37 p.m., according to a Fort Lee spokesperson.

No specifics about the death have been released at this time.

Fort Lee’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death, per Army policy.

The identity of the soldier will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

