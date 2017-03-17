Second man arrested in sex trafficking case in Henrico County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a second man in connection with a sex trafficking case involving underage girls in Henrico County.

Duvall Shabad Dubose, 44, of Richmond, was arrested Tuesday and charged with six felony counts of commercial sex trafficking of a person younger than 18 years old.

The charges are in connection with a sex trafficking case CBS 6 previously reported on earlier this week. In that case, Henry Edward Awan, 21, was arrested for sex trafficking and prostitution.

In a jailhouse interview, Awan admitted to pimping out his teenage girlfriend because the couple was desperate to provide for their infant son.

He was charged with six felony counts of commercial sex trafficking and three counts of prostitution-keep/reside bawdy place.

Sources tell CBS 6 the alleged sex trafficking crimes involving Awan and Dubose occurred at a hotel in Henrico's West End.

Court Documents reveal between March 11 and March 13, Dubose allegedly engaged in sex trafficking with the intent to receive money, a crime he allegedly committed trafficking a minor.

Dubose heads to court on May 8 the six felony charges.