RICHMOND, Va. - Robotics Director Dr. Andrew Vorenberg, from Bon Secures at St. Mary’s Hospital, invited Host Bill Bevies to the hospital to learn more about colorectal cancer. Dr. Vorenberg shared his tips for how to prevent colon cancer, and filled us in on a local non-profit Hitting Cancer Below the Belt. You can connect with Dr. Vorenberg and his team by calling 804-249-2465 or visiting http://www.crspecialists.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS}