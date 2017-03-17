Driver crashes into Henrico salon

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — No one was hurt when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit Martha’s Beauty Salon on East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico early Friday afternoon.

There were six customers inside the salon at the time, a stylist told CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones.

The preliminary investigation determined the driver was outside a nearby Wendy’s fast food restaurant when he lost control of his car, drove over a median, struck two cars, and then hit the salon.

“Employees tell me at least six customers were inside the beauty salon,” WTVR CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones said. “They were in the back of the building, under hairdryers, when this happened.”

Images from the salon showed a large hole in the side of the building.

Henrico building inspectors deemed the building unsafe to re-enter.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

