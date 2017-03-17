Suspect in high-speed chase jumps from moving car, runs into woods

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who led troopers on a chase that topped speeds of 120 mph and ended when the suspect leapt from a moving car Friday morning in New Kent County.

Officials said the incident started at 5:49 a.m. when a trooper clocked a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro at a speed in excess of 122 mph on I-64 in James City County.

“Trooper Shaw attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed and exited at Route 30 westbound, entering into New Kent County,” Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said. “Upon coming off the exit, the driver continued on Route 30 and turned onto a side road, in which he then struck a pole and a ditch, before exiting the vehicle, as it was still moving, fleeing the scene on foot.”

Anaya said the Camaro slammed into the side of a home in the 5000 block of Barham Road.

Troopers said a man, described only as a black male in his late thirties, was seen running from the car into the woods.

“K9 units were called to the scene to search for the suspect but to no avail,” Anaya said.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

State police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.

