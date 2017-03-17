Upset man goes off on driver who splashed him

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in West Hartford, Connecticut are investigating a road rage incident involving a man with a tire iron.

The incident started Wednesday afternoon when police said the man, who was walking on the sidewalk, was splashed by snow and water from a passing vehicle.

The man got into a car and followed the car what splashed him.

Once he caught up, he blocked in the car and damaged the vehicle with what appeared to be a tire iron.

Two women were in the car were not hurt. They were able to take photos of the man with their cell phone.

They gave the photos to police, who used them to identify the suspect.