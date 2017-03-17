× Employee suffers serious burns after fire at Midlothian Golden Corral

CHESTERIFELD COUNTY, Va. – A Golden Corral employee suffered serious burns Friday after a fire inside the Golden Corral restaurant in Midlothian.

Fire crews received a call at 8:45 p.m. for a fire at the restaurant located on South Providence Road, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore.

Elmore said they was no active fire inside the restaurant, but one employee suffered serious burns after an aerosol can was overheated and ruptured.

That employee was transported to VCU Medical Center. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

37.495736 -77.546103