Police ID woman killed in Hull Street Road wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials have released the name of a 32-year-old woman who died of injuries she sustained in a wreck on Hull Street Road Friday morning.

Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Hull Street Road.

Caroon said a Ford Focus was headed east on Hull Street Road when it crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a GMC Sierra that was waiting to make a left from Hull Street Road onto Chippenham Parkway.

The driver of the Focus, Barlette W. Bradby, of the 5800 block of Orcutt Lane in Richmond, was transported to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died of her injuries.

The driver of the Sierra was also transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Caroon said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

