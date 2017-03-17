× Help find missing Mechanicsville teen Abby Gallini

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Abby Catherine Gallini.

Abby, 15, was last seen at her home in Mechanicsville on March 15, investigators said.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Abby is 5’8″ tall and about 130 pounds.

She was described as a white female with brown hair, and blue eyes.

She was known to frequent King William County, investigators said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.