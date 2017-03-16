VDOT: Overpass that concerns drivers is on our radar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed there have been several accidents along a stretch of Interstate 195 northbound that drivers said they consider treacherous.

Traffic may seem to be rolling at a steady pace when you got on the highway, but the issue drivers have is when traffic is halted just before the split between Interstate 64 and Interstate 95, because of crashes.

"Unfortunately, I've seen this at least four times in the last three years and I'm just concerned,” said driver Peter Nash. “I think there's a problem."

Nash even had a near miss.

"One time -- a hundred to 200 yards -- I just missed an accident,” Nash said. “One car would spin out into another car. Generally, they just hit the concrete barriers to the east or west."

Nash said the wrecks happen during bad weather and when the roads are damp.

"There are signs that tell you to slow down,” he said. “They're hidden, you pay more attention to the bigger signs overhead on what direction you to go."

That’s why Nash wants new signs for drivers to see in this area.

"Maybe just a simple sign saying ‘overpass is slippery when wet,’” he said. “I mean...I think that would be the most obvious."

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to VDOT over Peter Nash's concerns.

A spokesperson told CBS 6 that half of the reported crashes have occurred during wet weather.

Currently, there is a safety project underway to mitigate the pattern of wet surface crashes, which will likely be underway within the next couple of years.

In the meantime, signage, highway lighting, flashing lights and an advisory speed limit are in place for drivers at this location.

