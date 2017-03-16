× UberEATS now delivering food to some Richmond neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. — Ride sharing company Uber launched its food delivery service, UberEATS, in Richmond, with more than 100 different options. Uber is partnering with several local favorites, including The Black Sheep, Perly’s, Zzaam, Gelati Celesti, Duck Donuts, and the North End Juice Co, to deliver to your front door.

“Perly’s is beyond thrilled to partner with UberEATS,” Perly’s manager Rachelle Roberts said. “We’re excited to expand our accessibility and share our food with more people throughout Richmond.”

To order, download the UberEATS app, or go to ubereats.com

Right now, UberEATS will deliver to locations in the City of Richmond out to Short Pump.

“Not all of us have the time to seek out and head to our favorite Richmond restaurant for some great food,” UberEATS Virginia manager Christopher Ager said. “We are committed to working with the city’s restaurant and bar scene to bring you the best Richmond has to offer at the touch of a button.”

UberEATS has been serving DC and surrounding area since March 2016 and recently expanded to cover more of Virginia.