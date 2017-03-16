Lace Up Your Shoes and Walk Like MADD

RICHMOND, Va. – One national organization is walking to end drunk driving. Chris Konschak from Richmond’s Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) talked about their “Sneakers for Walk Like MADD”campaign and how you can donate a pair for this worthy cause. The annual Richmond Walk Like MADD/MADD Dash 2017 5K is Saturday, April 8th. Registration begins at 8am, the walk starts at 9am at Dorey Park. CBS 6 Anchor Julie Bragg will serve as the Emcee. For more information you can visit http://www.madd.org/local-offices/va/