× Henrico Police cruiser crashes in West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico Police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Henrico’s West End.

The crash was reported at about 7:50 a.m., at the intersection of Patterson Avenue at Gaskins Road.

The crash involved the police cruiser and two other vehicles, police said.

No injuries were reported, Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said.

No other details were released about the crash.

Witnesses can send news tips and photo here.

CAR CRASH: Henrico police officer slams into pickup truck stopped at light at intersection of Patterson Ave. & N. Gaskins. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/J6I91aCjPS — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) March 16, 2017