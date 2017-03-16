× 2 school buses crash at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. — An accident involving two school buses was reported at Fort Lee, an Army post near Petersburg, on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicated there were 21 students on-board the two school buses involved in the crash.

Sources indicated not all 21 students were hurt, and those that were hurt suffered what were described as “minor” injuries.

It was unclear to which school the buses were headed, but children at Fort Lee typically attend school in Prince George County.

This is a developing story.