Denver Riggleman suspends gubernatorial campaign

AFTON, Va. — Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Denver Riggleman has suspended his campaign.

“Based on business considerations, resource shortages, and family health issues, I have no other choice but to suspend my campaign for Governor effective today,” the Afton-based spirits distiller said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone who has supported me, and particularly those that were willing to donate to our cause. Their sacrifices will not be in vein, because the Whiskey Rebellion will continue. Stay tuned.”

Fellow Republican candidate Ed Gillespie called Riggleman a good man.

“He has been a voice for Virginians who feel left behind and ignored by government, or worse. I know that Denver will continue to find ways to serve our Commonwealth and our country,” Gillespie said.