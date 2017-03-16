Busch Gardens Williamsburg unveils ‘Invadr’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Host jessica Noll caught up with David Cromwell, Suzy Cheely and Adam House from Busch Gardens Williamsburg and toured the brand newest roller coaster opening at the park this Spring. Invadr is the amusement parks first wooden rollercoaster and will feature a 74 foot drop, two tunnels and speeds of 48 miles per hour (mph). Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens on Saturday, March 25th, and Invadr opens this April. For more information you can visit http://www.buschgardens.com/va

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}