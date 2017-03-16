× Body found inside Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a body was found inside a Henrico apartment Thursday.

Police said the body was found inside of an apartment in the 2300 block of Hampstead Avenue.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the decomposing body was found inside the home while an eviction notice was being served.

Police said the death is still under investigation, but there were no signs of foul play.

37.584141 -77.516706