‘Big Herm’ brings the heat with his Spicy Shrimp Hushpuppies

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan Favorite “Big Herm” Baskerville knows how to have a great time in the kitchen. He got the party started in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with his Spicy Shrimp Hush Puppies with a Dill Remoulade. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Spicy Shrimp Hushpuppies

W/ dill remoulade

hushpuppies

• ½ lb shrimp, peeled, deveined, chopped

• 1 cup yellow cornmeal

• ¼ cup all-purpose flour

• 1½ teaspoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

• ¼ teaspoon onion powder

• ¼ teaspoon paprika

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne

• 1 egg, lightly beaten

• ¾ cup buttermilk

• ¼ cup poblano pepper, finely diced

• ¼ yellow onion, finely diced

• ½ cup corn kernels

• Oil for frying

remoulade

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons dill plus extra for garnish

• 1 teaspoon horseradish

• ¼ cup mustard

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 2 scallions, finely chopped

• ¼ teaspoon mustard powder

• ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

• ¼ teaspoon onion powder

• 2 teaspoons hot sauce

1. In a large mixing bowl whisk together corn meal, flour, baking powder, sugar, spices, and salt.

2. In another large bowl whisk together egg, buttermilk, poblano, onion, corn, and shrimp.

3. Stir wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Batter will be loose.

4. Heat oil in fryer

5. Spoon by the teaspoonful into hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy, about 3-5 minutes

6. Remove to paper towels to drain, and serve with remoulade.

For the Sauce

1. Whisk together all ingredients and garnish with extra dill