A Tart & Sweet Treat To Eat



RICHMOND, Va. – Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen was back in the kitchen to walk us through the steps to create her cool and refreshing Key Lime Pie with a chocolate crust. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Sweet Leanne’s Key Lime Pie

16 oz- sweetened condensed milk

4- egg yolks

7 Tbls- Key Lime juice

1- 9 inch chocolate crumb crust pie shell

1 cup- heavy cream

1/2 Tbls- sugar

1/4 tsp- vanilla

Directions

Preheat oven 250

In blender pour in milk. Add eggs one at a time. Blend on low speed for 2 minutes. SLOWLY add lime juice. Blend on high for 2-3 minutes. pour into pie shell. Bake for 15-20 mins.

To make whipped cream:

In mixer place cream and sugar. Mix on high until peaks form. Add in vanilla. Mix for 1 minute more. Place in fridge until use.

Cool pies completely. Top with whipped cream.